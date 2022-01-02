Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $27.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of LBPH stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

