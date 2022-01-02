Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

LOW stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

