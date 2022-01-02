LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,174 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $15,293,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $12,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

