LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Hercules Capital worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.