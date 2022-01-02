LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.70 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

