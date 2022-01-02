LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.69% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $778.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

