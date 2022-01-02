LSV Asset Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Kraton worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

