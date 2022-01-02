Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 3,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 501,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

