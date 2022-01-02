Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 2,805 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

