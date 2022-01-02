Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

WLTW stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

