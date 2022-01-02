Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.