Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

