Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $309,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $478,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $301.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

