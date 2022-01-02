Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $189.61 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average is $300.57. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

