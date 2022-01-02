Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.41).

MARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON MARS traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 618,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

