Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $274.64 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

