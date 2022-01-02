Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $695,506.62 and $22.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.23 or 1.00076325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00301947 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00446980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00154716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005877 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

