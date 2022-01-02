McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

