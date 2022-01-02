Mdex Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $329.32 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,619,778 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

