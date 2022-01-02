Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Director David Andrew Shaw Purchases 100,000 Shares

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Director David Andrew Shaw acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,908,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,660.

David Andrew Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallion Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, David Andrew Shaw bought 100,000 shares of Medallion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

Shares of MDL stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.