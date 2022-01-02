Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,581,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 87,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

