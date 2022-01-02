Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $205,848.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00321763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,800,352 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

