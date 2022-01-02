Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Peter Dilnot Purchases 32,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,105.79).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.09).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

