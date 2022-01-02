MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,348.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,351.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.