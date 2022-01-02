Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 3.7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). Approximately 2,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 42,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of £10.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.08.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

