Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Down 2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.50. 1,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

