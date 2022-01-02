Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

