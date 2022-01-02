MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 137.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

