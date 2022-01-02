MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.31. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 317,735 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

