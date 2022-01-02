M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

M&G plc (LON:MNG) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.85 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.68). Approximately 1,783,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,854,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.70 ($2.70).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 242.80 ($3.26).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

