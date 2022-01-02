MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Tops $911,627.28

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $911,627.28 and approximately $636.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001559 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052874 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.00475305 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

