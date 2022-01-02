Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Up 6.4%

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,836,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,212,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £9.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

