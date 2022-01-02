Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $24.89

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $24.34. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

