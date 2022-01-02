MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Cap of $45.56 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.82 or 0.08033138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.47 or 0.99956746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

