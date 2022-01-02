Minot Capital LP Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,265 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. VMware makes up approximately 2.6% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in VMware by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,787 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

