Minter Network Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00189233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00241830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.44 or 0.07926755 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,257,034,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,051,824,517 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

