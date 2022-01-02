Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,918 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Bionano Genomics worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

