Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

