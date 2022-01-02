Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.