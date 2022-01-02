Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.0% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 61,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.