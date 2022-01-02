Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,657 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

