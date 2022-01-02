Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 93,815 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Vuzix worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.35. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

