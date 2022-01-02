Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 372.20 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 375 ($5.04). 98,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 553,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.80 ($5.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.38.

In other news, insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($107,087.77).

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

