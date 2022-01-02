Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,666 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

