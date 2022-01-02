Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 389,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 7.95% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.