Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

