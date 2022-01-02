Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,366 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,000. Ashland Global accounts for 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ashland Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

