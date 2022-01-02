Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

