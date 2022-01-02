Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA remained flat at $$14.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 455,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

