MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 30,513 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

